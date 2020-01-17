Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Gets green light
Crowder (hip) will play Friday against Cleveland, Anthony Sain of Sports Illustrated reports.
Crowder was questionable for Friday's tilt due to hip soreness, but he evidently felt good leading up to tipoff and will be ready to roll. He figures to resume his starting role, bumping Kyle Anderson to the bench.
