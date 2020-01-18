Hearn tallied 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists during Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City.

The 28-year-old sank a season-high tying six three-pointers, moving him into second on the G League's all-time three-pointers made list (563). On the season, Hearn's 47.6 three-point percentage also ranks second in the league.