Reggie Hearn: Stays hot from deep
Hearn tallied 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists during Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City.
The 28-year-old sank a season-high tying six three-pointers, moving him into second on the G League's all-time three-pointers made list (563). On the season, Hearn's 47.6 three-point percentage also ranks second in the league.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...