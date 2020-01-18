Johnson has been recalled from the Pacers' G League affiliate.

Johnson was assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Friday, but it looks like the team simply wanted him to get some run for one game. He ended up accumulating 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 39 minutes. He will now be back on the Pacers' bench going forward. Barring any injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, he is still not expected to see much time in the rotation.