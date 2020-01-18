Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Saturday
Brown (thumb) won't play in Saturday's game against Phoenix, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Although a scan Friday showed no structural damage to Brown's thumb, the star forward will miss a second consecutive game. The Look for Marcus Smart (ankle) to draw another start in place of Brown, who's next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...