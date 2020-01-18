Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will play Saturday

Smart (ankle) will get the green light to play in Saturday's game against the Suns, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Smart will power through a left ankle sprain and play against the Suns. With Jalen Brown (thumb) already ruled out, Smart figures to draw a second straight start. He's averaging 12.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game across 21 other starts this season.