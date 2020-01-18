Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Considered questionable
The Raptors have listed VanVleet (hamstring) as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves.
VanVleet has missed the Raptors' previous five games while nursing a hamstring injury. He is seemingly a game-time call Saturday, as he will have to test how everything is feeling during warmups. It should be noted, the team was targeting this game as a potential return date. Expect an update closer to tip-off.
