Play

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Probable Saturday

Markkanen (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Markkanen has been dealing with a sprained left ankle lately. Though he's been playing each game, he's seen his minutes dip. Over the past four games, he's averaging 12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 28.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories