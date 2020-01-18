Martin supplied 27 points (8-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists, four steals and three rebounds in 42 minutes during Friday's loss to Fort Wayne.

Martin's scoring prowess was once again on display, though his efforts weren't enough to drag the Swarm to victory. The talented guard's complementing his average of 20.2 points per game this season with contributions of 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. While he's generally been excellent, Martin's 3.0 turnovers per game average leaves a bit to be desired in the ball protection department.