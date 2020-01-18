Hornets' Caleb Martin: Drops 27 in loss
Martin supplied 27 points (8-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists, four steals and three rebounds in 42 minutes during Friday's loss to Fort Wayne.
Martin's scoring prowess was once again on display, though his efforts weren't enough to drag the Swarm to victory. The talented guard's complementing his average of 20.2 points per game this season with contributions of 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. While he's generally been excellent, Martin's 3.0 turnovers per game average leaves a bit to be desired in the ball protection department.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.