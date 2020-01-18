Warriors' Eric Paschall: Starting Saturday
Paschall will start Saturday's game against the Magic, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Draymond Green (finger) out Saturday, Paschall will make his first start since Jan. 6. In 20 previous starts, he's averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.3 minutes.
