Thunder's Steven Adams: Available Saturday

Adams (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Adams will return to the lineup Saturday after a one-game absence due to a knee bruise. In home games, he's averaging 11.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27.7 minutes.

