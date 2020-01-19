Thunder's Steven Adams: Available Saturday
Adams (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams will return to the lineup Saturday after a one-game absence due to a knee bruise. In home games, he's averaging 11.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27.7 minutes.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.