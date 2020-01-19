Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Saturday
Ibaka will come off the bench Saturday against the Timberwolves, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With the Raptors fully healthy, Ibaka will resume a bench role. In 17 games off the pine this season, he's averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.5 minutes.
