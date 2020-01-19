Play

Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Cleared to play

Bjelica (ankle) is available Saturday against the Jazz.

As expected, Bjelica will continue to play through a sprained right ankle. Over the past 10 games, he's averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.5 minutes.

