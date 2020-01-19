Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Drops 24 in win
Harrell scored 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-10 FT) while adding two rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 133-130 win over the Pelicans.
Only three Clippers scored more than 11 points on the afternoon, but the trio of Harrell, Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams combined for a whopping 95 points in the high-octane victory. Harrell has popped for at least 20 points in six of eight games so far in January, averaging 22.3 points, 5.9 boards, 1.6 assists and 0.9 blocks in 27.3 minutes a game over that stretch.
