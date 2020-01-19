Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Returns to G League
Brazdeikis was assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday.
Brazdeikis will return to Westchester after a two-game stint with New York in which he didn't see the court. The 21-year-old has appeared in nine NBA games this season and has spent most of his time in the G League, averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.7 minutes.
