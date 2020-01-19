Clippers' Terance Mann: Sent to G League
Mann was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Mann was recalled by Los Angeles for Saturday's win over the Pelicans but didn't see the court. The 23-year-old rejoins the Agua Caliente Clippers for Sunday afternoon's G League matchup with the Stockton Kings.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.