Brown was recalled by the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Portland was left with only eight active players for Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City due to a pending trade, so it's no surprise to see Brown making his way to the big club. The 20-year-old is unlikely to see significant run off the bench, but he could be utilized in a reserve role behind starting center Hassan Whiteside.

