Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Joins parent club
Brown was recalled by the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Portland was left with only eight active players for Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City due to a pending trade, so it's no surprise to see Brown making his way to the big club. The 20-year-old is unlikely to see significant run off the bench, but he could be utilized in a reserve role behind starting center Hassan Whiteside.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Falls just shy of double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Joins parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Registers double-double Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Notches double-double Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Returns to G League•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.