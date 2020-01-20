Warriors' Draymond Green: Not listed on injury report
Green (finger) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Blazers.
A sprained finger sidelined Green for Saturday's game against Orlando, but all indications are that he'll return to action Monday night. Green has averaged 5.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last five contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out with finger sprain•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores three but stuffs stat sheet•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Full line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially cleared•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as out Monday•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.