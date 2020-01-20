Play

Warriors' Draymond Green: Not listed on injury report

Green (finger) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Blazers.

A sprained finger sidelined Green for Saturday's game against Orlando, but all indications are that he'll return to action Monday night. Green has averaged 5.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last five contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories