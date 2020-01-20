Jaysean Paige: Scores 14 off the bench

Paige produced 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two steals during Sunday's 108-107 win at College Park.

Paige has two assignments for Maine: shoot well from outside and play tough perimeter defense. His four made three-pointers were a G League career high. He's drained two or more triples in 12 games this season. Expect Paige to continue to provide scoring off the bench. Maine is idle until Friday's match-up at Long Island.