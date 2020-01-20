Justin Anderson: Generates double-double
Anderson recorded 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.
Anderson spent 10 days with the Brooklyn Nets before being returned to G League. He continues to be superb with Raptors 905, as he's averaging 20.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The 26-year-old will continue to develop his craft for his next shot at the top level.
