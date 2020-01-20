Grizzlies' John Konchar: Suits up in G League
Konchar (concussion) played 28 minutes Friday for the G League's Memphis Hustle in its 152-136 win over the South Bay Lakers. He contributed 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 28 minutes.
The appearance was Konchar's first at either the G League or NBA level since Jan. 6 while he contended with the head injury. The two-way player has seen the floor in just two games for the Grizzlies during his rookie campaign, and he's unlikely to receive any opportunities at the NBA level anytime soon while Memphis enjoys relatively sound health from its perimeter players.
