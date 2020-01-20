Play

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out Monday

Murray (ankle) will not play Monday against Minnesota, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverageMN reports.

The Nuggets will be without all three of Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap on Monday, and for Murray it will be his third consecutive absence. He's dealing with a left ankle sprain, and while X Rays showed no structural damage, it's unclear how long Denver will be without its starting point guard.

