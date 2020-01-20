Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in loss
Drummond went for 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 FT) and 16 rebounds in Monday's loss to Washington.
While Drummond tallied yet another double-double, he committed a game-high nine turnovers, which accounted for more than half of Detroit's team total. On a more positive note, Drummond also added three assists, four steals and two blocks in 35 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Well-rounded showing versus Hawks•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Benched amid defensive struggles•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ejected from Saturday's game•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Drops 28 and 23 in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Notches 20-20 line in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...