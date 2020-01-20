Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in loss

Drummond went for 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 FT) and 16 rebounds in Monday's loss to Washington.

While Drummond tallied yet another double-double, he committed a game-high nine turnovers, which accounted for more than half of Detroit's team total. On a more positive note, Drummond also added three assists, four steals and two blocks in 35 minutes.