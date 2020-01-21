Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Out Monday
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Portland.
Robinson was deemed a game-time call due to a right ankle sprain, but it's been determined that he'll miss his second straight contest. His next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Will be game-time decision•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Questionable Saturday•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Scores 17 points•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Decent stat line in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...