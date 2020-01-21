LaVine finished with 24 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five boards, one assist and three steals in 36 minutes of a 111-98 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

LaVine continued his scoring outburst, reaching 20 points for the 11th straight game. LaVine has been so hot of late that his 24 points were actually his third worst outing this month. He'll look to stay hot against his former team on Wednesday.