Bulls' Zach LaVine: Drops 24 in loss
LaVine finished with 24 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five boards, one assist and three steals in 36 minutes of a 111-98 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
LaVine continued his scoring outburst, reaching 20 points for the 11th straight game. LaVine has been so hot of late that his 24 points were actually his third worst outing this month. He'll look to stay hot against his former team on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...