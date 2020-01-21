Valanciunas had 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT),11 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 126-116 loss against the Pelicans.

Valanciunas has had double-digit points or rebounds in each of his last five games, but he has posted double-doubles just twice during that stretch. He is averaging 18.6 points and 12.6 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game over that span, and the Lithuanian big man should remain a reliable fantasy asset moving forward even if he's not the team's go-to guy on offense.