Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Sent to G League
Metu was assigned to the Austin Spurs on Tuesday.
Metu was recalled from the G League on Friday, but he failed to see any action with San Antonio. He'll see more opportunities with Austin and is set to take the court Tuesday night against the Blue.
