Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Remains out
Layman (toe) remains out ahead of Wednesday's game against Chicago.
The Wolves appear content to update Layman's status on a game-to-game basis, but there's been no indication that he's close to returning to game action. Whenever he does return, Layman will have to contend with new addition Allen Crabbe, among others, for minutes on the wing.
