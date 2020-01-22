Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Flirts with triple-double
Doncic finished with 36 points (12-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 loss to the Clippers.
Doncic missed two clutch free throws down the stretch that could have changed the outcome of the game, but other than that, the second-year standout more or less kept pace with Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 36 points and 11 boards of his own. Converting from the line is beginning to become more of an issue for Doncic -- he's drilled only 73.1 percent of his attempts since returning from an ankle injury Dec. 26 -- but his poor efficiency in that area is easy to overlook when he continues to pile up huge counting stats in every game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Logs triple-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Hands out 12 assists Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Notches 11th triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...