Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Flirts with triple-double

Doncic finished with 36 points (12-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 loss to the Clippers.

Doncic missed two clutch free throws down the stretch that could have changed the outcome of the game, but other than that, the second-year standout more or less kept pace with Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 36 points and 11 boards of his own. Converting from the line is beginning to become more of an issue for Doncic -- he's drilled only 73.1 percent of his attempts since returning from an ankle injury Dec. 26 -- but his poor efficiency in that area is easy to overlook when he continues to pile up huge counting stats in every game.