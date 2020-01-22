Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled from G League
Metu was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
It's possible Metu sees action against the Pelicans on Wednesday. In 11 NBA appearances this season, he's totaled 30 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 41 minutes.
