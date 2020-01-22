Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Recalled from G League
Johnson was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Johnson may end up taking the court for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. That said, he's played just seven minutes in the NBA, totaling two points and two rebounds.
