Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Wednesday
Brown (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Brown will miss his seventh game of the season Wednesday as he attends to a sprained right ankle. In his stead, the rest of the Celtics' core -- Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart -- could all see increased usage and minutes.
