Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Wednesday

Bembry is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to personal reasons, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry is slated to miss his first game of the month while tending to an undisclosed personal matter. Over his last five games, Bembry is averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 assists in 20.0 minutes.