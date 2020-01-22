Play

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting out Wednesday

Leonard will be held out of Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

The Clippers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so as usual Leonard will be sidelined for load management purposes. The Clips will also be without Paul George and Patrick Beverley, so JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Landry Shamet and Terence Mann -- among others -- could all see increased roles.

