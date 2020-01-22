Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting out Wednesday
Leonard will be held out of Wednesday's game in Atlanta.
The Clippers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so as usual Leonard will be sidelined for load management purposes. The Clips will also be without Paul George and Patrick Beverley, so JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Landry Shamet and Terence Mann -- among others -- could all see increased roles.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Erupts for 39 in barn burner•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Leads all scorers Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Reaches new season high in scoring•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Excels against Warriors•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not playing Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...