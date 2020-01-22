Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Cleared to play
Rondo (finger) is available Wednesday against the Knicks.
Rondo has been nursing a finger injury lately, but the issue won't keep him from taking the court Wednesday. In his return from a three-game absence Monday, Rondo tallied 13 points, three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes.
