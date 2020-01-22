Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Will play Wednesday
Noel (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Magic, Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily reports.
Noel missed Monday's game due to a left ankle injury. It's possible he'll take on a bigger role Wednesday if Steven Adams (ankle) ends up sidelined.
