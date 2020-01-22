Heat's Goran Dragic: Cleared to play
Dragic (knee) will play Wednesday against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic bruised his knee during Monday's win over the Kings, but the issue won't keep him from taking the court Wednesday. The veteran guard is averaging 15.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds across his last 10 games.
