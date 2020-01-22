Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Wednesday

Adams (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Magic, Steve McGehee of KWTV Sports OKC reports.

Adams injured his ankle during the first quarter of Monday's game win over the Rockets and will miss at least one game as a result. The big man was able to go through warmups before being ruled out, so there's a chance he's ready to go for Friday's game against Atlanta. In the meantime, look for Nerlens Noel to start at center in place of Adams on Wednesday, while Mike Muscala should see increased minutes as the primary backup.