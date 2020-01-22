Play

Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday

Drummond (mouth) will not play Wednesday against the Kings, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Drummond had a tooth knocked out during Monday's loss to Washington, and he's still dealing with considerable discomfort in his mouth area. In his absence, expect Thon Maker, Sekou Doumbouya and Christian Wood to all see big minutes up front.

