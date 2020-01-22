Play

Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting Wednesday

Morris will start Wednesday's game against the Kings, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Morris was probable coming in with a right toe injury, but he'll be in the starting lineup on a night when the Pistons are especially shorthanded up front. With Andre Drummond (mouth) out, Thon Marker will get the nod at center alongside Morris.

