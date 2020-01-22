Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting Wednesday
Morris will start Wednesday's game against the Kings, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
Morris was probable coming in with a right toe injury, but he'll be in the starting lineup on a night when the Pistons are especially shorthanded up front. With Andre Drummond (mouth) out, Thon Marker will get the nod at center alongside Morris.
More News
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Ejected Monday•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Returns to action Monday•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores 22 in 20 minutes•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Pops for 23 off bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...