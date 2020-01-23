Clippers' Lou Williams: Enters starting five

Williams is in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The Clippers will be without Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leondard (rest) and Patrick Beverley (groin) on Wednesday, pushing the usual sixth man into the starting five. Williams is averaging 27.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 34.9 minutes in his five previous starts this season.