Clippers' Lou Williams: Enters starting five
Williams is in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The Clippers will be without Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leondard (rest) and Patrick Beverley (groin) on Wednesday, pushing the usual sixth man into the starting five. Williams is averaging 27.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 34.9 minutes in his five previous starts this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Productive despite shooting woes•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Huge game off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Extends sizzling scoring streak•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 26 points in spot start•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Enters starting five•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Two assists shy of double-double•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...