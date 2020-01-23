Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Friday
Bembry (personal) will not play Friday against the Thunder, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry is set to miss a second straight game as he tends to a personal matter. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Wizards.
