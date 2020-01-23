Play

Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Friday

Harris (groin) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Harris has missed the past five games due to a strained right adductor, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. He'll likely go through pregame warmups Friday before a final determination regarding his status is made. If Harris is ultimately held out again, Torrey Craig would pick up another start in his stead.

