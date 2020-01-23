Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Friday
Harris (groin) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Harris has missed the past five games due to a strained right adductor, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. He'll likely go through pregame warmups Friday before a final determination regarding his status is made. If Harris is ultimately held out again, Torrey Craig would pick up another start in his stead.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...