Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable Friday
Dragic is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to left calf soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic has emerged from Wednesday's overtime win over the Wizards with a calf injury, and it's possible he doesn't play Friday. More information may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround. If he misses the contest, Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) and/or Duncan Robinson could see expanded roles.
