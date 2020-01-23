Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Starting Thursday
Bryant is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cavs.
Bryant has only started two of five games since returning from injury, but he'll be back in the lineup Thursday after coming off the bench in each of the last two contests. Thus far, the Wizards have limited Bryant's workload, as he's topped 20 minutes just once since returning.
