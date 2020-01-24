Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Friday
Adams (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Adams missed Wednesday's matchup with Orlando due to a left ankle sprain, though it appears he'll have a chance to return to action Friday evening. Expect the Thunder to release an update on his availability closer to tipoff.
