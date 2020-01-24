Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable for Friday
Satoransky is probable for Friday's game against the Kings due to left ankle soreness.
Satoransky continues to be added to the injury report, though he hasn't missed a game all season. Expect him to be ready to roll Friday.
