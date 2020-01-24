Nuggets' Gary Harris: Should play Friday
Coach Michael Malone said it's likely Harris (groin) is able to play Friday against the Pelicans, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
The 25-year-old was initially considered questionable but apparently had a good showing at the team's Friday morning shootaround. Harris has missed the last five games due to the right adductor strain but appears poised to rejoin the starting five in New Orleans.
