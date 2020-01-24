Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Friday
Brown (ankle) has been ruled out Friday against Orlando.
It was initially reported that Brown give it a go Friday night, but the team has since downgraded him to out. Marcus Smart figures to draw the start at shooting guard in Brown's place.
