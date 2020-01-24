Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a gluteus maximus contusion.
Davis scored 16 points in 27 minutes Thursday night against the Nets, but it appears his bruised lower body is still bothering him after missing five games due to a hard fall. His status will be worth monitoring as Saturday's tip nears.
