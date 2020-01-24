Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable Saturday
Kuzma (ankle) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers.
Kuzma has been battling a sore ankle lately, but it hasn't stopped him from playing. Over his past three games, he's averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26.3 minutes.
